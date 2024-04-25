Christian Service University College sees surge in female admissions, calls for decency in dressing

Prof. Sam K. Afrane

Christian Service University College (CSUC) has witnessed a significant rise in female student admissions over the past decade, with women constituting 62 percent of the 1,000 students admitted for the 2023-2024 academic year.

This increase marks a departure from the traditional trend in tertiary education in Ghana.



During the matriculation ceremony to officially welcome new students, CSUC President Prof. Sam K. Afrane highlighted the university's 43 percent increase in total enrollment compared to the previous year, describing it as a "bumper harvest."



According to Graphic Online, he emphasized the institution's commitment to enhancing teaching and learning conditions, focusing on preparing students for life and the job market.

Prof. Afrane expressed concern over the provocative dressing of some students, particularly females, on campus and during lectures. He urged students to dress modestly, decently, and appropriately for all occasions to maintain a conducive learning environment.



In his address, Prof. Afrane advised the newly admitted students to prioritize their personal safety and be vigilant against potential threats in society.



He called on the government to assess the role and challenges faced by private institutions in Ghana, emphasizing the need for a supportive policy and financial framework to ensure their sustainability.