Christopher Adu Boahen to be laid to rest on April 25

Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen

Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen, son of the renowned historian and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Professor Albert Adu Boahen, will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 25. The burial and memorial service will take place at the Accra Ridge Church.

The tragic incident occurred when Dr. Adu Boahen was attacked and robbed at his residence in East Legon, a suburb of the Greater Accra Region, last month. Reports suggest that the assailant broke into his home, resulting in a fatal outcome.



Mark Forson, the houseboy of the deceased, was subsequently apprehended in connection with the murder and is currently facing trial.

Dr. Christopher Adu Boahen was the brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who served as both a deputy Minister for Finance and later as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance in the Akufo-Addo government.



Charles Adu Boahen resigned from the government in November 2022.