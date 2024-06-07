News

Circle ECOMOG: Gas stove left unattended caused devastating fire

Circle Fire 671x375 1 The fire started when someone left a gas stove unattended

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) indicate that a fire along the railway line near the Odaw drain and railway line was caused by a gas stove left unattended.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live