Circle ECOMOG: Gas stove left unattended caused devastating fire

Preliminary investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) indicate that a fire along the railway line near the Odaw drain and railway line was caused by a gas stove left unattended.

The fire, which broke out at the area known as ECOMOG, destroyed 300 out of 450 structures, with 150 saved by firemen.



The Deputy National Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, Divisional Officer Desmond Ackah, stated that the fire started when someone left a gas stove unattended.



The fire service received a distress call at 3:35 p.m. and deployed fire engines, but the wooden structures in the area fueled the fire, making it difficult to contain.

Despite challenges accessing the fire due to the area's nature, firemen were able to extinguish it by 10:57 p.m.



While there were no casualties, one person is missing.



The fire has displaced many people, leading to calls for authorities to assist the victims and potentially relocate them to safer locations.



