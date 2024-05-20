Civil Society Group exposes alleged illegal gold exports worth $7 million

Solomon Owusu

Lands and Mining Watch Ghana (LMWG), a Civil Society Organization, has raised alarms over the alleged export of illegal gold valued at $7 million, the Herald Ghana reports.

The group claims the gold is being exported with the connivance of state actors and a powerful individual named Angela List.



At a press conference in Accra, the group's spokesperson, Mr. Solomon Owusu, accused state actors of violating the country’s mineral laws.



"This egregious violation of the law has been facilitated under the guise of the non-existence of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), in direct defiance of the consequential orders issued by the esteemed Accra High Court," he stated.



Mr. Owusu referred to an Accra High Court order mandating the formation of an IMC to oversee transactions of this nature.



He described the ongoing exports as a blatant contempt of court, noting, "This blatant disregard for the rule of law and the judiciary’s authority is unacceptable and demands immediate redress."



He also criticized the government for not protecting its 10% stake in Adamus Resources Limited, questioning why officials are allowing state elements to collude in the illegal exports.

"This is a betrayal of the public trust and casts doubt on the commitment of law enforcement agencies," he added.



Furthermore, Mr. Owusu expressed concerns about the Attorney General’s office allegedly providing advice to Angela List and Nguvu Mining regarding an injunction application.



He remarked, "Such interference in judicial matters undermines the independence and impartiality of our judicial system and erodes public confidence in the administration of justice."



In his closing remarks, Mr. Owusu called on the President to be more vigilant about how dollars are being shipped out of the country during these times of economic instability.



He urged, "The media, civil society organizations, and all stakeholders must unite in demanding accountability and transparency. It is imperative that those responsible for violating the law are held to account."



He emphasized the need for the government to assert its authority and protect national interests in the mining sector.