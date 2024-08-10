Claim by Mahama that Bawku is only peaceful under NDC untrue – Dr. Krugu

Mahama made this assertion during a campaign stop in the Upper East Region

Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Zebilla, has refuted NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama’s claim that peace in Bawku is only maintained under NDC leadership.

Mahama made this assertion during a campaign stop in the Upper East Region.



Krugu, speaking on Starr Today, dismissed the claim, arguing that the Bawku conflict predates Ghana's independence and has been shaped by politics over decades.

He credited former President Kufour for implementing judicial rulings in Bawku, which he believes marked a significant step toward lasting peace in the region.



Read full article