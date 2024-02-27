Clement Apaak criticises Bawumia's contradictory comments on Free SHS policy

Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, the MP for Builsa South and ranking member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his contradictory remarks on the sustainability of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy in Ghana.

Dr Apaak has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer of lacking transparency with Ghanaians regarding the future of the free SHS policy.



During discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the government had promised to review and rationalise the free SHS policy, but Dr. Bawumia, in a national address, has committed to persist and enhance the policy. This has led to a discrepancy that Dr. Apaak has highlighted on social media.



The free SHS policy has been a flagship policy of the NPP government, but its sustainability has been a concern, with some experts suggesting that the policy needs to be reviewed and rationalised to ensure its long-term viability.



Dr. Apaak has called on voters to reject the NPP flagbearer and instead support the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, who has promised to review and improve the free SHS policy to make it more sustainable.



Read Clement Apaak's full post below:

“On FSHS: When dealing with the IMF, DMB/NPP say they will review and rationalise it. But, when dealing with Ghanaians, they say they will improve it. Here is the evidence!



1. DMB/NPP on FSHS to IMF:



“In the educational sector, we will review and rationalise the Free Senior High School (SHS) program.” Point 47, page 76, IMF Country Report No. 24/30, January 2024.



2. DMB/NPP on FSHS to GH:



“Under my government Free SHS will continue and we will improve upon it”. Point 168, page 69. Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future, February 2024.

One thing is obvious. There is nothing bold in saying different things about the same issue to different categories of people or entities. Such conduct is not only insincere and dishonest but cowardly.



Reject IMPROVE FSHS in the day and REVIEW FSHS in the night. Reject duplicity. Integrity must count. Vote for JM/NDC.



Dr. Clement Apaak



M.P, Builsa South