Cletus Avoka slams EOCO for poor handling of the Cecilia Dapaah case

Cletus Avoka

Former Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka, has strongly criticized the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for its handling of the Cecilia Dapaah case, describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

The Zebilla East MP emphasized the need for an unbiased and comprehensive investigation into the former Sanitation Minister's actions.



“It is corruption for EOCO to claim there was nothing wrong with the incident. The government must take further action. EOCO’s handling of the Cecilia Dapaah case is a travesty of justice,” Avoka stated on PM Express on Joy News on Friday, May 17.



A group of prominent Ghanaians, including former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has petitioned Parliament for a bipartisan investigation into EOCO's conduct regarding the case involving cash found at Dapaah's home.

The petitioners, which also include anti-corruption advocate Martin Kpebu, security analyst Adam Bona, political science professor Ransford Gyampo, and over 100 other individuals, argue that EOCO had sufficient grounds to investigate the former Minister for possible money laundering.



They claim Dapaah has provided inconsistent information and has not accounted for the large sum of money seized at her residence by the Special Prosecutor.



The group also expressed concerns about EOCO's failure to safeguard the seized money adequately.