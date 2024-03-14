Climate change threatens Ghana's cocoa sector - COCOBOD boss

Joseph Boahene Aidoo

Joseph Boahene Aidoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has raised concerns over the future of the country’s cocoa sector, citing potential challenges ahead.

He highlighted the risk of reduced cocoa yields due to shifting weather patterns, which may result in significant losses, possibly amounting to thousands of metric tons.



Aidoo emphasized the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions on Ghana’s cocoa production outputs, projecting a negative impact on production levels.

He pointed out that the cocoa farms have suffered from the erratic weather conditions, characterized by excessive rains followed by periods of dryness. Additionally, Aidoo identified cocoa swollen shoot disease as a significant contributor to the decline in cocoa production in Ghana.



These remarks from Aidoo stress the immediate need for proactive measures to combat the dual threats of climate change and cocoa diseases in order to safeguard the future of Ghana’s cocoa sector.