Coastal residents demand action against rampant garbage dumping

The pollution threatens coastal communities near Korle Gonno

Residents of a coastal enclave adjacent to Korle Gonno in Accra are calling on authorities to tackle the widespread dumping of refuse into drainage channels throughout the city.

They bemoan the direct consequences of this neglect, which have resulted in severe pollution of the sea and neighboring beaches.



In an interview with JoyNews, some fishermen in the area lamented that they now haul in plastic instead of fish, illustrating the adverse effects of pollution on their means of sustenance.



One fisherman expressed frustration, noting that his fishing expeditions now yield more plastic than fish, severely impacting their catch and damaging their equipment.



Another resident highlighted the absence of waste bins in the vicinity, forcing locals to dispose of their garbage in drainage systems.

He cited the Odaw drain and the Korle area as hotspots for illegal dumping due to the lack of proper waste disposal infrastructure and the financial constraints faced by some individuals.



Despite ambitious plans in 2019 to revitalize the Odaw drain into a recreational spot, the reality paints a starkly different picture.



Instead of envisioning yacht cruises and boat rides, the waterway is clogged with plastic debris, posing a significant hazard to nearby coastal communities and marine life.