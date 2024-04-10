Cocaine smuggling scandal unfolds at Kotoka Airport

NACOC has launched an investigation into the drug trafficking incident

The Herald Ghana has exposed a cocaine scandal unfolding at Kotoka International Airport (KIA), leading to the suspension of multiple officials from the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), notably Eric Nartey Yeboah, known as "Chairman Dollar."

The controversy surfaced after the arrest of Dutch national Proeger Delgey Bianca at Brussels Airport with 8.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, believed to have been smuggled through KIA via Royal Air Maroc on March 23, 2024.



Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC) has launched an investigation into the drug trafficking incident, following inquiries from Belgian authorities seeking clarification from Ghana.



Yeboah, alias "Chairman Dollar," who assumed the role of Cargo Security Manager in March, is allegedly linked to the drug smuggling operation, being present at KIA during the suspected time of trafficking.



In response, GACL has formed an internal committee to investigate the matter, aiming to submit findings by April's end.

Yeboah's prior disciplinary issues at Wisconsin International University College, his political affiliations within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and his involvement in a missing private jet incident raise further concerns over KIA's security lapses.



Moreover, recent reports of a missing Gulfstream aircraft, suspected to be involved in narco-trafficking, add complexity to the unfolding scandal, underscoring broader security challenges at KIA.



The revelations prompt calls for rigorous scrutiny and reform within Ghana's aviation sector to address systemic vulnerabilities and uphold international security standards.