News
Come for a debate, then the moderators can ask me your ‘flimsy’ questions – Bawumia tells Mahama

BawumiaScreenshot 2024 10 30 101301.png Mahama’s questions aimed to hold Bawumia accountable

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia dismissed as "flimsy" the five questions posed to him by former President John Mahama regarding Ghana's economic challenges, exchange rates, rising national debt, inflation, and Bawumia’s focus on digitalization.

Mahama’s questions aimed to hold Bawumia accountable, paralleling Bawumia’s past questioning of Mahama's administration.

In response, Bawumia invited Mahama to a one-on-one debate, presenting over 40 counter-questions on issues like employment, infrastructure, and governance.

Bawumia highlighted his administration's achievements in healthcare, education, digitalization, and social programs, contrasting them with Mahama's record, and challenged him on his legacy as Vice President and President.

3news