Commitee urges passage of National Service Authority Bill, 2024, under urgency

Parliament of Ghana

Source: GNA

The Parliamentary Committee on Education has recommended that the National Service Authority Bill, 2024, be passed under a certificate of urgency.

The Bill aims to establish a National Service Authority to mobilize and post persons for national service, promote civic responsibility, discipline, and patriotism, and enhance employability and entrepreneurship.



The current National Service Scheme lacks legal capacity and faces challenges, including encroachment on its lands. The Committee urges swift passage to address these issues and upgrade the Scheme to an Authority.

The opposition MP, Haruna Iddrisu, calls for more stakeholder consultation, while the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, emphasizes the need for urgent passage.



Read full article