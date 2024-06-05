Commonwealth Hall Fire: My Children are safe – Lydia Seyram

Lydia Seyram Alhassan

A fire broke out at the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, Legon, but was quickly put out by the Ghana Fire Service.

According to Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon, there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is unknown, but suspected to be electrical.

Students were evacuated, and the Hall Tutor and Management responded swiftly. Alhassan commended the fire service and expressed relief that her "children" (students) were safe.



Read full article