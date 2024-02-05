Compensate farmers affected by Bird Flu - PAC orders Agric Ministry

Public Accounts Committee session

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has been instructed by Public Accounts Committee of Parliament to give compensation to farmers who incurred losses as a result of the Bird Flu outbreak that occurred between 2015 and 2018.

The Ministry's account has an unutilised amount exceeding GH¢1.8 million, as per the 2022 Auditor General's Report, which highlights that a significant portion of the compensation funds allocated remains unused.



The Ministry of Agriculture claims that the reason for the non-distribution of funds is the failure of affected farmers to communicate the required information to the Ministry.



During a recent Public Accounts Committee session, the chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi, directed the Ministry of Agriculture to promptly identify the farmers who have been impacted and to distribute the necessary funds to them within the next 30 days.

“I am sure you have a list of the farms that are affected and a certificate for destroying the birds as well. All that you need is to have the affected farmers’ bank details to do the transfer and I am sure that you have the contact details of these farmers.”



“So we are giving you one month to disburse the monies to them quickly. Call them so that they will give their bank details so you can do the transfer for them,” Mr Avdezi said.