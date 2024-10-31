Concerned grassroot members of CETAG call for Bawumia's head over deception

They criticized both government officials and CETAG’s leadership for inaction

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has issued a warning to the government, citing unfulfilled commitments to improve their working conditions.

At a press conference on October 30, CETAG’s Concerned Grassroots Members expressed frustration over pay disparities and lack of progress on agreements made with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the National Labour Commission (NLC).

They criticized both government officials and CETAG’s leadership for inaction and threatened a strike if demands aren’t met. CETAG also signaled they may seek international intervention if issues persist.



