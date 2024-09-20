News

Confirmed: Oreilly SHS Student Accused of Murder is 19 – Police Tell Court

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The court has remanded the accused person into custody

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A final-year student of O'Reilly Senior High School, Godwin Mawuli, has been confirmed to be over 19 years old, giving the District Court at La authority to handle his case.

Mawuli is accused of killing his classmate, Edward Borketey Sackey, after a disagreement about who had wealthier parents.

Police confirmed his age using documents like his BECE certificate and National Health Insurance card.

The court has remanded him into custody while investigations continue, and the case has been adjourned to October 7, 2024, for updates.

