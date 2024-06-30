Constitution Review: Government must be held accountable for causing financial loss to the state – Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has criticized the waste of state resources in the ongoing review of Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

He called for the government to be held accountable for financial losses, highlighting that the Constitution Review Commission's work, which cost significant state funds, has been ignored.



Prof. Gyampo emphasized the need for legal action against those responsible for the financial waste.

Despite calls for constitutional review to address executive power limits, progress has stalled.



However, NPP flagbearer Dr. Bawumia has promised to review the constitution if elected.



