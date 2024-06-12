Containers at the port contain only mosquito nets – Health Ministry to Global Fund

Global Fund drug containers

The Health Ministry has denied claims that Global Fund containers at Tema Port contain essential TB and HIV/AIDS drugs, stating they hold mosquito nets instead.

This comes amid a potential health crisis as Ghana faces a halt in Global Fund aid if 120 drug containers are not cleared by the end of June 2024.



Despite running out of TB medications and rationing since May 2023, the government has only cleared 60 of the 266 containers donated.

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations disputes the ministry's claims and plans to protest on June 25 due to the critical drug shortage.



