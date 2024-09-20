Controversy erupts over illegal mining Committee

Albert Kan-Dapaah

Source: Daily Guide

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe, has ignited controversy by alleging that Organised Labour demanded payment from the Adhoc Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining to halt their planned strike.

The Committee, led by Minister for National Security Albert Kan-Dapaah, quickly refuted these claims, stating that no such demand was made during their discussions, which were conducted in good faith.



This incident occurs as Ghana grapples with the persistent issue of illegal mining, known as “galamsey,” which has severe environmental and social impacts.

In response, the government is enhancing media capacity to report on illegal mining and is committed to working with various stakeholders to tackle the crisis effectively.



