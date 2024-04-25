Corrupt officials under Akufo-Addo's govt will be held accountable – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate of NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the 2024 general elections, has pledged to hold any official involved in the misappropriation of state resources during Akufo-Addo’s administration accountable.

Speaking at her official presentation by the party at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on Wednesday, April 24, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang acknowledged concerns raised about state capture and stressed the importance of ensuring accountability for those responsible.



She stated that she and Mahama were committed to holding individuals involved in the misuse of state resources accountable, reflecting the wishes of citizens across political and social spectrums.

"Across the political divide, across social and professional groupings, among the youth, you hear of complaints and stories concerning state capture, where this government has chosen to use its power not in the broader interest of all Ghanaians but to favor a small clique."



"John and I have agreed, that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability," she added.