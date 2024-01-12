Corruption broken jail, running amok under Akufo-Addo - Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

Corruption has broken jail under the Akufo-Addo government, former President John Mahama has said.

Speaking at Tegbi in the Volta region on Thursday during one of his tours, Mr. Mahama said he will arrest corruption if he returns to office.



“Now, corruption has broken loose and if it was in the IGP’s custody, it has broken the jail and is running all over the country", Mr. Mahama characterised.



"It’s obvious that the NPP has no desire or the ability to check corruption because their own people are involved in the corruption, and they cannot deal with it", the flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress noted.



“So, I have said if they [the NPP] can’t deal with it when we come, we will deal with it for them. When the NDC comes, we will hold those who have misconducted themselves accountable", Mr Mahama said.

He, however, warned his own party members that they would be on their own if they got involved with corruption.



"But I must also caution our own people that those of us who go into positions of authority if you also abuse your trust, I am not going to come and defend you.”



He added: “We are a listening party, and we believe that power is given to a political party or to leaders to come and serve us. We are not seeking power just to be arrogant and opulent in our attitude. We are seeking power because we want to solve the rightful needs of our people".