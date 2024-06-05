Cost of dialysis: Government’s initiative provides relief for patients

renal patient undergoing dialysis

The Ghanaian government has allocated GH¢2,000,000 to support dialysis patients, providing relief to individuals like Victoria Donkor, who has undergone treatment for 16 years.

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will implement the program, covering up to eight free sessions per month for those under 18 and over 60, and subsidizing two sessions per month for those aged 18-59.



While the initiative has brought hope, concerns remain regarding age range coverage and the need for sustained support.

Stakeholders have advocated for continued efforts to address the complex needs of kidney patients.



