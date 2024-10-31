Council of State urges Speaker to reconvene Parliament

A five-member delegation from Ghana's Council of State, led by Chairman Nana Otuo Siriboe, met with Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin to address recent disruptions within the legislative assembly.

The Council's visit follows the indefinite adjournment of parliamentary sessions due to unresolved issues that have hindered proceedings.



During the meeting, the Council expressed its readiness to support Speaker Bagbin in resolving any obstacles preventing the Parliament's reconvening.



"Members of the Council assured the Rt. Hon Speaker of their preparedness to assist him and the leadership of the House to resolve whatever impasse there may be, to pave the way for a recall of the House," a statement underscored.



Speaker Bagbin provided his perspectives on the current situation in Parliament, affirming to the Council his commitment to promoting democratic processes in Ghana and prioritizing the nation's well-being. He emphasized his determination to ensure stability in Parliament, highlighting the importance of upholding democratic principles.

The Council of State also praised Speaker Bagbin's efforts in safeguarding Ghana's democratic image internationally. His leadership within parliamentary organizations, such as the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the Conference of the Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSHAL), was commended.



Nana Otuo Siriboe encouraged Bagbin "to continue with the good works in the interest of Ghana and all Ghanaians."



Looking ahead, Speaker Bagbin informed the delegation of his upcoming obligation to lead Ghana's parliamentary representatives to the 67th CPA Conference in Sydney, Australia.