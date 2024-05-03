Court adjourns Abesim murder trial due to absent juror

Richard Appiah

The trial of Richard Appiah, a footballer accused of the murder of two minors and storing their remains in a refrigerator in Abesim, has been postponed to May 27, 2024, by an Accra High Court due to the absence of a juror.

The court adjourned the case as only six out of seven jury members were present, and despite claims of a letter from the absentee juror to the court registry, the court was not informed.

Richard Appiah, who has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, remains in custody as the court awaits the completion of the case schedule. Representing the state is Senior State Attorney Nana Ama Adinkra, while Appiah is being defended by Faustinus Yirilabuo.