Court declines Sexy Don Don’s request for Ken Agyapong, Ursula and two others to testify

The Law Courts Complex, Accra

An Accra High Court has dismissed a motion filed by Daniel Asiedu's legal team, seeking to subpoena four individuals, including Kennedy Agyapong and the spouse of the late MP, JB Danquah, in connection with the murder trial.

Daniel Asiedu, also known as ‘Sexy Don Don’, had urged the court to compel Ivy Boakye Danquah, Jennifer Achama (a house help), Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and MP Kennedy Agyapong to provide relevant information to assist the prosecution.



The defense argued that JB Danquah's wife and the housekeeper were present during the incident but were not questioned by the prosecution. They also pointed out that Minister Ursula Owusu handed over witnesses to the Police without being interrogated herself. Additionally, they highlighted Kennedy Agyapong's claim of having pertinent information on the case but remaining uninterrogated.

However, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, presiding over the case, ruled against the motion, stating that compelling the quartet to testify at this stage would be unnecessary. She emphasized that it was not Asiedu's duty to assist the prosecution and suggested that the prosecution might have deemed the evidence of these individuals irrelevant to the case.



The trial has been adjourned to May 13 for further proceedings.