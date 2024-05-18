Court detains 23-year-old unemployed man over alleged stealing

Philip Kodzi, who was charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a 23-year-old unemployed man who allegedly stole 9,000 dollars, 4,400 pounds and 700 euros from a Medical Officer at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Philip Kodzi, who was charged with stealing, pleaded not guilty.



Meanwhile, his accomplices are Sarah Onyinyechie, a 23-year-old beautician and Raphael Dovlo, a 23-year-old painter.



Dovlo and Onyinyechie are jointly held for abetment of crime and they both pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Basilia Adjei-Tawia remanded Kodzi into Police custody and admitted Onyinyechie to GH₵50,000.00 bail with two sureties both to be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.



“One of the sureties to be justified with an indenture and all sureties must show proof of identity. Onyinyechie is to deposit all her travel documents with the Registry of the Court and report once every week at the Police Cantonment until the orders are vacated,” it added.



On the side of Dovlo, the Court admitted him to a GH₵50,000.00 with two sureties to be residents within the jurisdiction of the Court.

“One of the sureties is to be justified with an indenture or bank statement with a closing balance no less than the bail sum and all sureties must show proof of identity. Dovlo should report once every week at Police Cantonment until the orders are vacated,” it added.



Police Chief Inspector Daniel Ofori, holding a brief of Police Inspector Rosemond Anyane narrated to the Court that the complainant Chief Superintendent Dr Rosen Yeboah is a medical officer with the Police Hospital, Accra.



The prosecution said in October 2023, the complainant employed Kodzi as a driver and house help through an agent.



It said Kodzi lived in the same house with the complainant and his family.



The prosecution said in April, Kodzi entered the room of the complainant and stole an amount of 9,000 USD, £4,400 and €700 kept in a box.



“Thereafter, he changed the money into Ghana Cedis and gave an amount of GH₵110,000.00 to his girllove, Onyinyechie, who is a Nigerian National, he added.

It said Onyinyechie used part of the money to rent a room at Pantang and furnished it.



The prosecution said Kodzi also gave an amount of GH₵30,000.00 to Dovlo for keeping and he bolted after the act.



It said the accused persons were later arrested in their new residence by the Police Intelligence Unit and a search conducted revealed an amount of GH₵11,600.00 while the other property in the room was also conveyed to the Police station.



The prosecution said during the investigation an amount of GH₵30,000.00 was retrieved from Dovlo making a total of GH₵41,600.00.



It said investigations were still ongoing.