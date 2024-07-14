Court directs Plaintiffs to file statements after Abu Sakara failed to show up over GHc200k debt case

The plaintiffs seek damages for breach of contract and interest on the owed amount

The Tamale District Court has ordered the plaintiffs in the debt case against Dr. Foster Abu Sakara, former presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), to file their witness statements by July 15, 2024.

This follows Dr. Abu Sakara’s failure to sign an out-of-court settlement agreement he proposed.



The court warned that if Dr. Abu Sakara fails to appear at the next hearing on July 26, 2024, the case will proceed without him.

The plaintiffs, Mr. Michael Mawunya and Mr. Abednego Abosore, claim Dr. Abu Sakara owes them over 200,000 cedis for rice seeds supplied in 2019.



The plaintiffs seek damages for breach of contract and interest on the owed amount.



