Court dismisses Ex-PPA boss’ request for Passport for Summer Camp trip to USA

Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The High Court in Accra dismissed an application from former Public Procurement Authority CEO, Adjenim Boateng Adjei, seeking the release of his passport to take his six-year-old daughter to the US for a summer camp.

Justice Marie-Louise Simmons ruled that no "exceptional or serious grounds" were presented to warrant granting the request.



Adjei, facing charges of using public office for profit and influencing procurement processes, had his passport seized as part of bail conditions.

The court emphasized the seriousness of the charges and the need to ensure Adjei's presence for trial, deeming the request insufficiently justified.



