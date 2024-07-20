Court dismisses OSP’s objection not to provide Cecilia Dapaah and husband’s information to accused

Cecilia Abena Dapaah and husband

The High Court in Accra has dismissed an objection by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) against providing information to Patience Botwe, a former maid accused of theft.

The court ruled that Botwe and her co-defendants need adequate time and facilities to prepare their defense under Article 19(2)(e) and (g) of the 1992 Constitution.

Despite the OSP's argument that they were not properly included in the case and their objections regarding jurisdiction and procedural issues, the court held that any state or private institution must provide relevant information unless exemptions like immunity or national security apply.



Read full article