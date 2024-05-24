Court dismisses suit against Genetically Modified products

The Law Courts Complex, Accra

Source: 3news

The Human Rights Court of the Accra High Court has rejected Food Sovereignty Ghana's claims against the National Biosafety Authority regarding Genetically Modified products.

Justice Barbara Tetteh Charway ruled that the plaintiffs lacked substantial evidence to support their assertions.



The group, alongside others, sought declarations on compliance with laws in GMO commercialization. While the court dismissed most claims, it ordered labeling of all GM products for consumer awareness and instructed the NBA to provide relevant data on Bt Cowpea.

The judgement, initiated in 2015, will be fully disclosed later. The NBA hasn't commercialized any GM products, focusing instead on research and community engagement.



