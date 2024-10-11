Court eases bail conditions for Hopeson Adorye amid political season

Hopeson Adorye

The Dansoman Circuit Court has varied the bail conditions of Mr. Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change.

Initially, Adorye was required to report weekly to the police after being granted bail on May 23, 2024, for GHS 20,000 with two sureties.



Adorye requested the court to change this to monthly visits, citing the political season as a challenge.



The prosecution did not oppose the request, despite earlier claims that Adorye had failed to comply with the weekly reporting.

The court granted the variation, with a warning to adhere to the new conditions.



The case is adjourned to November 28.



