News
Court endorses sale of three properties of Ex- CEO of Ventures Capital for GHc9.9m

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 This decision follows a motion by State Prosecutors

Tue, 23 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has approved the sale of three properties belonging to former Ventures Capital Trust Fund CEO Daniel Duku for GH¢9.9 million to settle part of his GH¢14 million debt to the state.

This decision follows a motion by State Prosecutors to adjust the previously set higher valuations.

The revised prices are GH¢3 million and GH¢2.9 million for two plots near the Islamic University in East Legon, and GH¢4 million for Georgetown Heights apartments in Kumasi.

Duku, who faced multiple charges, had agreed to restitution, and the court's order aims to expedite the sale of the properties.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh