Court gives Asiedu-Nketia 24-hrs to provide excuse duty in defamation case

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The High Court in Accra has granted Johnson Asiedu Nketia's legal team 24 hours to produce a medical excuse justifying his absence in a GH¢ 20 million defamation case brought by former Auditor-General, Professor Dua Agyeman.

Asiedu Nketia, accused of making defamatory remarks about Prof. Agyeman, failed to appear for his defence, citing illness.



The court, critical of the delay in producing the excuse, demanded swift submission the next day.

The case, adjourned to Friday, awaits the outcome of this medical justification amid ongoing legal proceedings.



