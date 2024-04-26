Court hands 10-year jail term to man for brutal assault on 13-year-old daughter

The culprit pleaded guilty to charges of causing harm, indecent assault, and FGM

The Tarkwa circuit court has handed down a 10-year prison sentence in hard labor to a 47-year-old man for assaulting his 13-year-old daughter over allegations of sexual activity.

John Ansah, the father of the victim, pleaded guilty to charges of causing harm, indecent assault, and female genital mutilation.



According to Police Superintendent Juliana Essel-Dadzie, the complainant, a supervisor at Ghana Rubber Estates Limited (GREL), reported that Ansah, a charcoal producer, had subjected his daughter to various abuses, accusing her of engaging in sexual activities.



The court heard that Ansah tied up his daughter's legs and hands with a rope, then inserted hot cutlasses into her vagina, causing severe burns.

Despite the victim's cries for help, Ansah continued the torture until she managed to escape the next day.



The victim was rescued by a witness and admitted to Nsuaem Government Hospital for treatment after escaping from the cottage where she was held.



The case was reported to the Nsuaem police station, leading to Ansah's arrest and subsequent investigation by the Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU).