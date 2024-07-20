Court jails robber 15 years

Xexers was apprehended after fleeing the scene, while Abdullah remains at large

Source: GNA

Chillip Xexers, 24, has been sentenced to 15 years of hard labor by the Asante Bekwai Circuit Court for robbery.

Xexers, who confessed to the crime, and his accomplice, Abdullah, attacked seamstress Madam Mary Agyei on July 18, 2024.



They stole her Samsung XS phone, valued at GHC3,000.



Xexers was apprehended after fleeing the scene, while Abdullah remains at large.

Police Chief Inspector Eric Twum detailed that Xexers, armed with a jack-knife, threatened Agyei during the robbery.



Despite leading the police to Abdullah's residence, he was not found.



