Court orders Asamoah Gyan to pay 50% of GHc1M judgment debt pending appeal

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: Kasapa FM Online
The Accra High Court has ordered former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to pay 50% of a GHc1 million judgment debt for malicious prosecution within 30 days.
Gyan, who sought to appeal the December 2023 ruling, was granted a stay of execution by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, pending the appeal.
The payment, to be made to the court's registrar, will be invested in a 182-day government treasury bill.
The court emphasized fairness to both parties, ensuring Gyan can pay if he loses the appeal and protecting the respondent from financial risk.
