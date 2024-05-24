Court orders Asamoah Gyan to pay 50% of GHc1M judgment debt pending appeal

Asamoah Gyan

Source: Kasapa FM Online

The Accra High Court has ordered former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan to pay 50% of a GHc1 million judgment debt for malicious prosecution within 30 days.

Gyan, who sought to appeal the December 2023 ruling, was granted a stay of execution by Justice Ernest Owusu-Dapaa, pending the appeal.



The payment, to be made to the court's registrar, will be invested in a 182-day government treasury bill.

The court emphasized fairness to both parties, ensuring Gyan can pay if he loses the appeal and protecting the respondent from financial risk.



Read full article