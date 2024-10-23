News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Court orders OSP to furnish Cecilia Dapaah, husband’s caution statements within a week

DapaahScreenshot 2024 10 23 152619.png The order, issued by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, stipulates that the OSP must comply within a week

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The High Court in Accra has ordered the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to submit investigation and charge statements from former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband within a week.

This order, issued by Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, follows a request from the lawyers of Patience Botwe, an 18-year-old former housemaid on trial for allegedly stealing from the couple.

The court partially granted the request, allowing the release of caution and charge statements, but denied access to interrogation transcripts.

Seven individuals, including Botwe, face charges related to the alleged theft and money laundering.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh