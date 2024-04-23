Court remands four accused in new train crash incident

New train involved in an accident

Four individuals, including a welder and laborers, have been apprehended by the police in connection with the recent train accident in Abortia, Volta Region.

The accused, charged with "abetment of unlawful damage," allegedly assisted the truck driver involved in causing damage to a Diesel Multiple Unit train.



The High Court remanded the suspects into police custody pending further investigations, with the prosecution urging the court not to take their pleas at this stage.

The accused persons, upon hearing the facts read in court, were allegedly aware of the inaccessibility of the railway lines to motor vehicles but still attempted to cross, leading to the accident.



The Ghana Railway Corporation management, along with engineers, had been conducting a test run of a new Diesel Multiple Unit Train when it collided with the truck stuck on the railway lines at Abortia.