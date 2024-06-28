Court remands man for assaulting a work colleague at Nkawkaw

Ayivor Elikplim

The Ghana Police Service arraigned Ayivor Elikplim on June 26, 2024, for assaulting a female colleague at a financial institution in Nkawkaw.

Arrested on June 25, he pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.



Elikplim was remanded in police custody and is scheduled to reappear on June 28, 2024.

While the Nkawkaw District Court deferred sentencing to July 2, 2024, his photograph was published as he has been duly convicted.



