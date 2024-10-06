News

Court remands unemployed man over ECG meter theft

ArrestScreenshot 2024 10 06 130441.png Owusu has pleaded not guilty to the charges

Sun, 6 Oct 2024 Source: GNA

The Weija Circuit Court has remanded 21-year-old Bismark Owusu for allegedly stealing and damaging electricity meters worth Gh¢10,000, belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

He was arrested after a mob in Weija, Accra, suspected him of theft and beat him.

Owusu claims he was asked by an unidentified man to collect the meters, but his accomplice escaped.

He will reappear in court on October 10, 2024.

The police noted there have been recent cases of stolen electricity meters in the area.

Owusu has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Source: GNA