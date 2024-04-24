Court sentences 22-year-old shop attendant for GH¢39k theft

The suspect admitted to stealing GH₵39,385 from the shop's funds

A 22-year-old shop attendant, Paulina Boateng, found herself in the dock of an Accra Circuit Court facing charges of stealing a substantial sum of money from a telecommunications shop where she worked.

Boateng, who pleaded guilty to the charge, admitted to taking GH₵39,385 from the shop's funds.



In his ruling, Judge Isaac Addoh imposed a fine of 100 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢1,200, on Boateng. However, the court also provided an alternative sentence of 12 months' imprisonment should Boateng fail to pay the fine. Furthermore, Boateng was ordered to reimburse the remaining balance of the stolen money to the complainant.



During the court proceedings, Lord Delvin Essandoh, acting as a friend of the court, petitioned for leniency on Boateng's behalf. He emphasized that Boateng was a first-time offender and displayed remorse for her actions. Essandoh also pointed out that Boateng had promptly repaid part of the misappropriated funds. He urged the court to consider these mitigating factors and impose the minimum possible sentence for the offense.

The prosecution, led by Police Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, confirmed that Boateng was not previously known to law enforcement. According to Lawer, an internal audit conducted by the shop revealed the substantial misappropriation of funds by Boateng. When confronted, Boateng admitted to taking the money and promised to reimburse it from her salary. However, upon further investigation, it was revealed that Boateng had only repaid a portion of the stolen amount.



Boateng's arrest came after the shop's owner, Mr. Daniel Nana Amaning, filed a complaint with the police in February 2024. Both Boateng and a coworker, Fati Sulemana, were apprehended for questioning. Boateng confessed to the theft during police interrogation, stating that she had taken the money and recorded it as bad debt. Despite her partial repayment, Boateng still owed a significant sum to the shop.



The case underscores the importance of accountability and integrity in the workplace, as well as the legal consequences of dishonest behavior. Boateng's actions not only resulted in financial losses for the shop but also led to legal proceedings and potential imprisonment.