Court sentences welder to 25 years imprisonment for robbery

Adjei pleaded guilty before the Jasikan Circuit Court on June 27

A 24-year-old welder, Kwame Adjei, has been sentenced to 25 years of hard labour for robbery.

Adjei pleaded guilty before the Jasikan Circuit Court on June 27.



Prosecutor ACP Seth Vincent Kpodo detailed the incident, which occurred on June 22. Adjei hired an Okada rider, a part-time resident of Togo, to take him to Kadjebi.

En route, Adjei poured a peppery substance into the rider's face, temporarily blinding him.



The rider locked his motorbike and fled, but Adjei stole the bike. A search party found the motorbike on a cocoa farm and arrested Adjei at Kadjebi Main Lorry Station. He confessed to the crime during police investigations.



Read full article