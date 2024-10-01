Crans Montana Forum, WDA announce initiative to establish Supreme Council of African Royals

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Crans Montana Forum and the WDA World Diplomatic Academy have partnered with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene of the Ashanti Kingdom, to form the Supreme Council of African Royals.

The Council aims to empower Africa’s traditional leaders to address contemporary challenges and influence governance across the continent.



The Council will unite Indigenous rulers from various African countries to promote sustainable development, integrate cultural values into policymaking, and strengthen international partnerships.

The project will be officially launched in April 2025, with a ceremony in Kumasi, Ghana, following a strategic meeting in Geneva this November.



