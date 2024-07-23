Credible Elections Or Coup – Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson

Source: Daily Guide

The Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has expressed concerns about the possibility of a coup and emphasized the need for credible elections on December 7.

He highlighted the high stakes of the upcoming elections and urged the Electoral Commission to ensure transparent and credible elections.



Dr. Ato Forson also raised concerns about printing excess ballots for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

However, his allegations were countered by the Deputy Majority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei, who called for evidence before making such claims.



