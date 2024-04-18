Curfew imposed on Sampa township amid chieftaincy disputes

The government emphasizes the need for dialogue and non-violent approaches to address grievances

The Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, acting on advice from the Bono Regional Security Council and through an Executive Instrument, has instituted a curfew in Sampa Township, located in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region.

The curfew, effective from 4:00 pm to 7:00 am daily starting Thursday, April 18, 2024, until further notice, comes in response to ongoing chieftaincy disputes in the area.



The Interior Ministry in a statement called on the Chiefs, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and Residents of Sampa Township to maintain calm amidst the current challenges and resolve their differences through peaceful means.



The government emphasized the need for dialogue and non-violent approaches to address grievances and restore peace in the community.



To enforce the curfew, a total ban on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons has also been imposed in Sampa Township.



“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in Sampa Township in Jaman North District of the Bono Region from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapons. Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted”, the statement concluded.

Signed

HENRY QUARTEY (MP)



MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR



Issued in Accra this Thursday, April 18, 2024