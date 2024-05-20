Customs intercepts diverted fish cargo destined for Burkina Faso in Kumasi

The impounded Truck

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has intercepted a cargo truck destined for Burkina Faso that had diverted its route to a warehouse in Kumasi, Citi News reports.

The truck, loaded with fish, was being monitored by officers who uncovered the illegal diversion.



Assistant Commissioner Vivian Glover, the Ashanti Regional Commander of Customs, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are underway.



"The consignment was meant for Burkina Faso, and we typically place a tracking device on such shipments to monitor their movement. The truck was supposed to pass through Kumasi, but we noticed it had deviated from the approved route," she explained to Citi News.

Officers were dispatched to the location indicated by the tracking device and discovered the goods being unloaded into a warehouse. The truck was subsequently impounded and moved to the Customs Yard in Aboabo, Kumasi.



"Our officers locked the warehouse with a revenue lock, indicating that Customs have taken control of the consignment. The truck and its load are now detained at our yard in Aboabo," Glover added.