Cyber Security Authority collaborates with social media platforms to counter misinformation

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has embarked on an initiative to partner with major social media platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and WhatsApp to detect and prevent the spread of misinformation and false propaganda during the upcoming 2024 elections.

The goal is to curb the dissemination of misleading information driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that could potentially influence voters.



Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Director-General of the CSA, revealed this strategy during a media briefing at a symposium focused on sector collaboration and information sharing among computer emergency response teams.



The symposium, which took place in Accra, was organized by the CSA in collaboration with the United States Department of State's Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy and the Software Engineering Institute at Carnegie Mellon University.



Cybersecurity experts from 11 West African countries, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Togo, Mauritania, and Senegal, attended the event to discuss strategies for combating cyber threats in the region.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako emphasized the CSA's proactive approach in anticipating the use of AI to spread fake news, false propaganda, and misinformation during the elections.

To counter these threats, the CSA is engaging technology providers with the capability to detect and prevent the spread of misinformation. He cautioned the public against believing everything shared on social media platforms, urging Ghanaians to enhance their cybersecurity awareness through the CSA's various awareness campaigns.



Acknowledging the low level of cybersecurity awareness in the country, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako highlighted the importance of creating awareness as the most effective way to combat fraud and online crime.



He underscored the critical role of the media in addressing the issue of misinformation in the lead-up to the elections, stating that the CSA considers it a top priority.



The collaboration with social media platforms and the focus on raising awareness are part of the CSA's comprehensive strategy to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and combat misinformation in the digital sphere.