Cyber Security Authority to combat AI-driven misinformation ahead of 2024 elections

Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, Director General for Cyber Security Authority,

The Cyber Security Authority has committed to collaborating with technology providers to tackle the spread of misinformation and disinformation on the internet, especially on social media platforms, as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections.

The Authority highlighted the potential for AI-powered misinformation campaigns due to the rapid digitalization of the country.



Speaking at the West African Regional CSIRTS Symposium in Accra, the Director General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi Boasiako, emphasized the organization's dedication to mitigating the effects of such malicious activities.



"The malicious act is a rational activity. Therefore, cyber attack, a malicious act as seen in elections, there will be a pattern of cyber attacks. We anticipate a lot more disinformation and misinformation forms of attacks happening," he stated.



Dr. Boasiako elaborated on the challenges posed by criminals who are innovating their processes, including the use of AI to drive disinformation campaigns. He mentioned that the Authority is working closely with platform owners like Facebook and Twitter (now X) to detect and prevent these issues.



"Criminals are innovating their process, and we’re likely to see AI-powered disinformation and misinformation campaigns. That makes it a little bit difficult for us, but we’re working with the tech providers... to ensure that as we close the elections, we will be able to detect and prevent some of those issues," he explained.

He also encouraged Ghanaians to be discerning about the information they consume, stressing the importance of media literacy.



"But I think the major recommendation is for the citizens, the electoral public should be aware that not everything that is transmitted across the network is actually legitimate, original, genuine. So we don’t need to consume everything," Dr. Boasiako advised.



Furthermore, Dr. Boasiako called on the media to play a crucial role in ensuring free and fair elections by shaping their messaging responsibly.



"All of you, I think you also have a role to play. From now to the election, how are you shaping your messaging on your platforms? It’s a collective responsibility. I think the authority really sees this as a top priority for us as far as awareness creation is concerned," he concluded.