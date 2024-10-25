Cynthia Morrison accuses Afenyo-Markin of vote buying, calls for intervention

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West in the Central Region, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, has voiced concerns over alleged voter transfer tactics by Effutu MP and NPP parliamentary leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

Morrison claims Afenyo-Markin is enticing voters from her constituency to transfer to Effutu with cash incentives, reportedly offering GHC 1,000 per person.



Morrison, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the upcoming December 7 elections, says the voter transfer practice is hampering her efforts to advocate for Agona West’s elevation to municipal status or its division into two separate districts. The shift in voter population, she asserts, undermines her argument for increased local development, as a drop in population weakens Agona West’s case.



Agona West, with its 31 electoral areas, stands in stark contrast to neighboring districts like Effutu Municipality and Agona East, which have around 18 electoral areas each. Morrison is urging local chiefs and residents to resist the alleged voter transfers, which she believes threaten the district’s development potential.

Meanwhile, Afenyo-Markin’s office has denied the claims, clarifying that discussions with NPP parliamentary candidates across the Central Region addressed upcoming voter transfer protocols. They assured that only eligible voters would be permitted to transfer their votes to Winneba and emphasized that transfers from other constituencies would not be accepted.



While Afenyo-Markin's office gave a verbal denial, an official statement has yet to be issued to respond to Morrison's particular claims.



