News
Cynthia Morrison denies receiving Ghc50m bribe to abandon Independent parliamentary bid

Image 249.png Cynthia Morrison

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West, has denied claims that she accepted a GH₵50 million bribe from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to abandon her independent candidacy and return to the party.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live