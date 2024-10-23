Cynthia Morrison denies receiving Ghc50m bribe to abandon Independent parliamentary bid

Madam Cynthia Mamle Morrison, MP for Agona West, has denied claims that she accepted a GH₵50 million bribe from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to abandon her independent candidacy and return to the party.

Speaking on Adom FM's Ekosiisen program, Morrison explained that her decision to go independent was due to frustrations with internal conflicts within the NPP.



Morrison expressed disappointment with the party’s leadership, citing sabotage and alienation as reasons for losing her bid to represent the NPP in the upcoming elections.



She emphasized that she never took any bribe and has no intention of rejoining the party.



“There has been mistreatment, and that’s why I chose to run independently,” she said.

Morrison revealed that the party had made attempts to prevent her independent candidacy, including court injunctions and threats, but she remains committed.



She stressed that her decision was for the people of Agona West, not party politics.



“Agona West deserves someone who will fight for them, and that’s what I plan to do,” she affirmed. Despite challenges, Morrison remains resolute and believes her supporters will stand by her.



Read full article